MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates: Blue Carpet Rolls Out, All Eyes On Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani

MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition, which will follow the theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, a book written by Monica L. Miller. Aligning with the theme, the ‘dress code' for the guests at the gala this year is ‘Tailored for you’, which takes inspiration from Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora.
The MET Gala 2025 is extra special for fashion enthusiasts in India. Indian actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan will make their debut at the coveted red carpet this year. Veteran Priyanka Chopra will return to the event for the fifth time and will walk the MET steps with her husband Nick Jonas.
The Gala this is co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James serves as an honorary chair.
Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra was snapped outside the hotel at the MET Gala. The actor is in New York to support his wife Kiara Advani, who is making her debut at the event.
Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrived at the MET Gala 2025 in a Victorian-style outfit. She dolled up in a corseted golden and white outfit. Dua Lipa wore her hair down and accessorised with a bow and statement earrings.
Vogue Editor and MET Gala chair Anna Wintour struck a pose with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the MET Gala 2025.
Lewis Hamilton looked dapper in a cream coloured suit while Colman Domingo stunned in a blue cape embellished with white and golden detailing on the neck.
Sydney Sweeney was among the early guests to arrive at the MET Gala 2025. The Euphoria star opted for a bodycon black dress with detailing on the neck. Her shimmery gown followed a train. The actress wore her hair in a slick bun for the evening. Videos of her making her way to the MET venue are now viral online.
The red carpet arrivals at the MET Gala will commence at 6 PM ET. For those in India, the gala event will begin at 3:30 am IST and can be streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel.
The first look of the red carpet at the MET Gala 2025 has taken over the internet. Adorned with daffodils, the ‘blue' carpet keeps up with theme of black dandyism and highlights queer culture.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were papped arriving at the hotel from where they will get ready and leave for a smashing appearance at the MET Gala.
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the MET red carpet for the first time. He is rumoured to have collaborated with Prabal Gurung for his debut. In his quintessential style, the Lover hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share an insight into the event ahead of the big day.
Mom-to-be and actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. She will flaunt her baby bump for the first time on the MET steps in a Gaurav Gupta outfit.
