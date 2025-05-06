sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | India Punishes Pakistan | Donald Trump | Putin Backs India's Fight | CBSE Results 2025 | IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates: Blue Carpet Rolls Out, All Eyes On Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 6th 2025, 03:11 IST

MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates: Blue Carpet Rolls Out, All Eyes On Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani

MET Gala 2025 LIVE: The first Monday in May is here, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art has rolled out its red carpet for the biggest night of fashion. Celebs from all walks of life, including Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra, will attend the biggest charity event in New York.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
MET Gala 2025 Live Updates
MET Gala 2025 Live Updates | Image: Republic

MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition, which will follow the theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, a book written by Monica L. Miller. Aligning with the theme, the ‘dress code' for the guests at the gala this year is ‘Tailored for you’, which takes inspiration from Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora. 
 

Live Blog

The MET Gala 2025 is extra special for fashion enthusiasts in India. Indian actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan will make their debut at the coveted red carpet this year. Veteran Priyanka Chopra will return to the event for the fifth time and will walk the MET steps with her husband Nick Jonas. 

The Gala this is co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James serves as an honorary chair. 

 

May 6th 2025, 03:11 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Arrives To Support Kiara Advani's MET Debut

Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra was snapped outside the hotel at the MET Gala. The actor is in New York to support his wife Kiara Advani, who is making her debut at the event. 

 

May 6th 2025, 03:05 IST

MET Gala 2025: Dua Lipa Charms In Victoriam Fashion

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrived at the MET Gala 2025 in a Victorian-style outfit. She dolled up in a corseted golden and white outfit. Dua Lipa wore her hair down and accessorised with a bow and statement earrings. 

 

Dua Lipa for MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:54 IST

MET Gala 2025: Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton Pose With Anna Wintour

Vogue Editor and MET Gala chair Anna Wintour struck a pose with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the MET Gala 2025. 

 

MET Gala co-chairs strike a pose | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:51 IST

MET Gala 2025: Co-chairs Lewin Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharell Williams Arrive At Red Carpet

Lewis Hamilton looked dapper in a cream coloured suit while Colman Domingo stunned in a blue cape embellished with white and golden detailing on the neck. 
 

Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamiltion at MET Gala red carpet | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 02:47 IST

Sydney Sweeney's Look For MET Gala Revealed

Sydney Sweeney was among the early guests to arrive at the MET Gala 2025. The Euphoria star opted for a bodycon black dress with detailing on the neck. Her shimmery gown followed a train. The actress wore her hair in a slick bun for the evening. Videos of her making her way to the MET venue are now viral online. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:43 IST

When Will MET Gala Start?

The red carpet arrivals at the MET Gala will commence at 6 PM ET. For those in India, the gala event will begin at 3:30 am IST and can be streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:42 IST

Inside photos of MET Gala 2025 Venue Go Viral

The inside photos of the dreamy MET Gala 2025 venue have surfaced on social media. A string of daffodils could be seen hanging down from the ceiling of the iconic MET museum, creating a dreamy look. Netizens have been raging about the decoration and comparing it with British period dramas like Bridgerton. 

Inside the MET venue | Image: X&nbsp;
Inside the MET venue | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:38 IST

MET Gala 2025: First Look of Red Carpet Out

The first look of the red carpet at the MET Gala 2025 has taken over the internet. Adorned with daffodils, the ‘blue' carpet keeps up with theme of black dandyism and highlights queer culture. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:29 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive for MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were papped arriving at the hotel from where they will get ready and leave for a smashing appearance at the MET Gala. 
 

Priyanka Chopra arrives for MET Gala | Image: Instagram
May 6th 2025, 02:28 IST

'Punjabi Aa Gaye Ho': Diljit Dosanjh Brings Desiness In New York

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the MET red carpet for the first time. He is rumoured to have collaborated with Prabal Gurung for his debut. In his quintessential style, the Lover hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share an insight into the event ahead of the big day. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:26 IST

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani set to make MET Gala debut

Mom-to-be and actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. She will flaunt her baby bump for the first time on the MET steps in a Gaurav Gupta outfit.

 

Guarav Gupta teases Kiara Advani's look at MET Gala&nbsp;

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 6th 2025, 02:32 IST