MeToo-Era Rape Case Returns To Court As Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Faces Third Trial Over Actor Jessica Mann Allegations

New York: The 3rd trial against Harvey Weinstein over the alleged rape of actor and hairstylist Jessica Mann reached its closing arguments in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, with defence and prosecution presenting shockingly different accounts of a relationship that began in early 2013. The 73-year-old former Hollywood producer, already serving time in prison for other sex crime convictions, sat quietly as both sides urged jurists to decide whether he raped Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel in March 2013.

The #MeToo era case has become one of the most followed remnants, having gone to trial 3 times. Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for raping Jessica was overturned, and a retrial last year ended with a deadlocked jury on the charge. The jurists are now expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday after hearing five days of often gruelling testimony from the victim and contrasting portrayals from both legal teams.

As per officials, the outcome will ascertain whether prosecutors succeed in reinstating the conviction, though Weinstein remains imprisoned regardless due to separate convictions in New York and California, both of which he is appealing. As per reports, he could face up to 4 years, a term shorter than the time he has already served, if he is convicted.

Reports suggested that the 40-year-old Jessica stated before the court that she met Harvey when she was trying to break into Hollywood and initially hoped for a professional connection. She said that she was taken aback when his advances turned sexual, but she entered into a relationship with the then-married producer.

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She alleged that a few weeks later, the accused Hollywood producer secured a room at the Doubletree hotel where she was staying, pulled her upstairs and raped her after she told him that she did not want sex. “He just treated me like he owned me,” Jessica testified last month.

Though the defence, led by Marc Agnifilo, rejected the version, arguing that the encounter was consensual and part of an ongoing, caring relationship that Jessica maintained until Weinstein’s downfall in 2017. Agnifilo claimed that the actress had no reason to lie but was unreliable, pointing to inconsistencies in dates and details, and to warm emails and continued meetings between the two before and after the alleged assault.

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Clash Over Credibility

During the hearing, Agnifilo outlined a diary-like note, which Jessica Mann wrote two days after the incident, in which she wrestled with her feelings but made no mention of an assault. He asserted that the note showed that she was grappling with guilt over a relationship that clashed with her religious upbringing, not with rape.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg also countered that Jessica had no motive to fabricate the claim and endured days of intense cross-examination. “She’s burying what the defendant did to her, and she’s struggling with the good parts of the defendant and the awful, the evil parts,” Blumberg told the jury. She added, “No means no – to everyone except Harvey Weinstein,” insisting Mann deserved closure.