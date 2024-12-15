MeToo In Mollywood To Allu Arjun & Darshan's Arrests, South Cinema's Biggest Controversies In 2024

Year Ender 2024: A look back at the year 2024 shows how controversial it was for South cinema. From top celebs in the Malayalam film industry getting mired in #MeToo allegations after the release of the Hema Committee Report to Kannada star Darshan's arrest in the Renukaswamy murder case, the spotlight has been on the film industries down South for the wrong reasons. Meanwhile, ace composer AR Rahman and top Tamil star Jayam Ravi's shocking divorce announcements with their respective wives put these celebs' personal lives in the public eye for scrutiny. Here's how the year was a controversial one for South cinema.

Hema Committee Report exposes muck in Mollywood

The Malayalam film industry is reeling from the shocking revelations of the Justice K Hema panel. The redacted version of the report was released publicly on August 19 this year, shaking Mollywood to its core, with accusations ranging from rampant discrimination against women professionals to more serious allegations of sexual harassment on set.

Hema Panel members present Hema Committee Report to Kerala CM

In the aftermath of the release of the scathing Hema Committee Report, prominent faces in Mollywood (Nivin Pauly, Mukesh M, director Ranjith to Jayasurya) were accused and booked for rape (some later got clean chit), Mohanlal led Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) executive committee was dissolved, all while a Special Investigative Team (SIT) investigated sexual harassment allegations.

Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: ₹10 crore defamation suit over a 3-second clip

Nayanthara issued an open letter against Dhanush for sending her a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for using a 3-second BTS clip from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The movie was produced by Dhanush. In the scathing letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of "harboring vengeance" against her. “This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character," the Jawan actress wrote about Dhanush.

Later, in an interview, the actress further revealed that Dhanush "ignored" her despite several attempts made by her and her husband Vignesh Shivan to reach out to him to obtain an NOC for the use of the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clip in her wedding documentary.

Jayam Ravi and AR Rahman's divorce controversies

Jayam Ravi and AR Rahman announced separation from their respective wives on social media. However, what snowballed this into a controversy were their link-up rumours. Rahman, who separated from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years, was linked with his bassist Mohini Dey. However, Dey called him a "father figure" in her professional career while Rahman issued a legal notice against publications publishing slander against him in the media. Banu also denied link-up rumors of Rahman and Dey.

Jayam Ravi's estranged wife Aarti claimed that she was blindsided by the PS2 actor as he announced their separation without informing her. Ravi's name was also linked with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis and many believed that infidelity was the reason behind his separation from Aarti.

Kannada actor Darshan arrested in fan murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda emerged as the main accused in the brutal murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. According to police, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, which enraged the actor, allegedly leading to his murder. Renukaswamy body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru on June 9. Darshan was taken into custody on June 11.

A controversy erupted over Darshan's VIP treatment in jail in August when a purported photograph of him hanging out with three others went viral. In the picture, Darshan was seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, in an open space. According to some reports, those seated with Darshan were rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena. He was later shifted Ballari jail, secured bail on medical grounds and later managed to secure regular bail.

Sai Pallavi: Controversy over 'disrespecting' Indian army and a mega-hit film

Ahead of the release of Amaran, an old video of Sai Pallavi invited backlash her way. In an interview in January 2022, the Premam actress remarked that the Indian army is viewed as a 'terrorist group' in Pakistan , highlighting a contentious perception that exists between the two nations. “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence.” As the video reemerged, netizens reacted with anger towards her remarks and condemned the actor for her comments.

Later, her movie Amaran, based on the life and times of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.

Allu Arjun 's arrest, bail and release

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court ----all in less than five hours in a dramatic turn of events.

A jubilant mood prevailed after his release from the Chanchalguda Jail after Allu Arjun spent the night in jail due to a delay in legal procedure. However, as news surfaced that the 8-year-old boy, who sustained injuries during the stampede, was critical and put on ventilator support, many trolled the actor for 'celebrating' his return from jail.

Manchu Manoj-Mohan Babu family feud

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu filed a complaint against his youngest son, Manchu Manoj, and his wife, Mounika, on December 9 stating that he feared for his safety and Manoj and his wife had forcibly occupied his home. He alleged that the couple wanted to seize his residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad. Mohan Babu has three children – Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi and Manchu Manoj. Manoj and Vishnu are half-brothers and are involved in a dispute over family assets.

According to FilmyFocus, Mohan Babu’s net worth as of 2022 was over ₹589 crore. While his main source of income is films, Mohan Babu has numerous educational institutions, including the Mohan Babu University and Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust to his name. Vishnu was made the Pro-Chancellor of Mohan Babu University and the Chairman and founder of New York Academy and Springboard Educational Trust, which runs preschools and schools. Manoj, however, has reportedly not been given a position in the business and this was a big bone of contention for him.

Kalki 2898 AD trolling and Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas

Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, one of the highest-grossing films of this year, earned mixed reviews upon its release. However, when Arshad Warsi said that he didn't like the film, especially lead star Prabhas' parts, many in Tollywood and the latter's fans heavily came down on him. Arshad said that Prabhas "looked like a joker" in the movie, which enraged many. Actor Nani, while standing by Prabhas, said that Arshad got more "publicity" from his comment than from the films he does.

Bollywood fans, meanwhile, backed Arshad for calling out Kalki 2898 AD for what it was, "a mediocre movie at best". After receiving backlash on social media, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor jokingly said, " “I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life."

Jani Master's National Award revoked following rape allegations

Celebrated choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, has been accused of raping a minor. A woman, who worked as Jani Master’s assistant, in a complaint with the police, alleged that the choreographer had sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. On September 15, the Narsingi Police registered a case against the choreographer under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC (related to rape, causing hurt, and other offenses). On recording her statement, it was disclosed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. Therefore, a relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012 was added.

In the aftermath of the charges filed against him, the National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended the National Film Award to be presented to the choreographer citing allegations of sexual assault. The authorities also withdrew the invitation to the choreographer to attend the 70th National Film Awards. He would have been felicitated at the ceremony for his work on the song Megham Karukkatha from 2022 Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam.

Nagarjuna's family defamed by politician

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family was embroiled in a controversy when Forest Minister Konda Surekha made derogatory comments about them. Surekha accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of being responsible for the divorce of actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film industry supported Nagarjuna and his family and condemned Surekha. Later on, Nagarjuna filed a defamation lawsuit against the minister.

Nagarjuna's N-Convention centre demolished

Nagarjuna was embroiled in another political controversy this year. Telangana government authorities in August demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tammidikunta lake.

In response, Nagarjuna approached the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on the demolition, and the court granted an interim stay. The Kubera star, in a post on X said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

Yash's Toxic set constructed by felling trees