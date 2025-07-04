Metro In Dino Vs Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's Film Earns Just ₹50 Lakh In Advance Booking, Hollywood Dino Spectacle Eyes ₹10 Crore Opening

Metro In Dino Vs Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Basu's spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro (2007), Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more, hit the big screens on July 4 amid moderate buzz. Despite being a multi-starrer, the anticipation surrounding the film has been low given its niche storyline and the urban centers it is likely to cater to. The advance booking of the latest Bollywood offering opened late night on July 2, giving the film a very low pre-sales figure.

Metro In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth hit the big screens in India on July 4 | Image: X

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Hollywood actioner Jurassic World: Rebirth is releasing alongside it. Given the franchise legacy behind it, the latest entry in the Jurassic World universe is expected to take a good opening in India and will compete closely with Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning to become the biggest Hollywood day 1 grosser here in 2025.

Metro In Dino to rely heavily on positive word of mouth

Since the pre-sales of Metro In Dino has been very low, it will rely on good reviews and positive word of mouth to perform well at the box office in its opening weekend. Additionally, it will compete with Kajol's horror film Maa and Aamir Khan starrer comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par, which are already faring good. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Metro In Dino sold around 20,000 tickets in advance booking. This means it collected in the range of ₹50-60 lakh for its opening day in pre-sales, which is very low. “Day 1 and weekend performance will hinge heavily on audience word of mouth,” Kadel shared.

Jurassic World Rebirth eyes record opening in India

Jurassic World: Rebirth is the latest reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise and stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. It will compete with Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) to become the biggest opener in the movie series in India. Dominion opened at ₹11.47 crore in all languages in India and went on to collect ₹70 crore nett here.