Advertisement

The debate over celebrities - and now in the wake of social media, influencers too - being culpable in the social impact of the products and services they endorsed, has been going on for long. A breakthrough, on the part of the layman consumer, has now come through, as asserted by the Supreme Court. The same took place amid an ongoing case against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Celebrities and influencers must 'act with responsibility'

Celebrities and influencers will now have to think twice before signing on, as the face of a brand or service. The apex court recently asserted how celebrities, influencers, and any public figure at large, must be mindful of the audience they have the power to influence, and be doubly sure of the advertisements they choose to lend their face to.

As per a PTI report, the bench observed, "Endorsements by celebrities, influencers and public figures go a long way in promoting products and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility while endorsing any product in the course of advertisement and taking responsibility for the same."

Advertisement

Not just this, all bodies involved in the dissemination of an advertisement are being held liable. Before an advertisement being issued, a self-declaration is to be obtained from advertisers on the line of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.

Advertisement

What is the case against Patanjali Ayurved?

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is currently embroiled in a case, first brought in front of the Supreme Court, back in 2022. The plea in question was filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA has alleged a smear campaign by Patanjali and Baba Ramdev against the COVID vaccination drive in particular, and modern medicine at large.

Advertisement

While Patanjali Ayurved is itself embroiled in a legal tussle, IMA president Dr. RV Asokan, was also reprimanded by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah, representing the bench, with regards to an interview given by the former which the court deemed to be an interference in its proceedings.