sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 13:33 IST, October 24th 2024

Modernise Pakistan: Model Walks The Ramp In A Bikini, Trolls Flood Her Instagram With Hate Comments

Pakistani model, Roma Michael has sparked a row after her ramp walk at the Miss Grand International in a bikini. Following backlash, she has deleted the video.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Roma Michael faced flak for posting a video wearing a bikini
Roma Michael faced flak for posting a video wearing a bikini | Image: Roma Michael/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:24 IST, October 24th 2024