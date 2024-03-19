×

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 21:49 IST

Money Heist Korea-Joint Economic Area: Netflix series introduces Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor

Netflix's 'Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area' has finally dropped the poster of the Professor played by actor Yoo Ji-Tae. Take a look below.

Reported by: Princia Hendriques
money heist
Image: instagram/@Netflix | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Since its announcement in 2020, the South Korean counterpart of the critically acclaimed Spanish series La Casa De Papel is garnering hype around itself. Titled Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area, the highly-anticipated series will release on Netflix on June 24, 2022. 

In late April, the makers dropped a short teaser of the show giving a glimpse into a different yet familiar world of red robbers with the caption, ''Get ready for a bold new vision of the ultimate heist. 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' premieres June 24''. Adding to the hype, the makers have now introduced the iconic character of Professor, known to be a mastermind of the heist in the original series, played by Yoo Ji-Tae.

Money Heist Korea introduces Yoo Ji-Tae as the Professor

Taking to their official social media handle, Netflix as well as Money Heist introduced actor Yoo Ji-Tae as the Professor. The poster, released in English and Spanish, painted a familiar picture of the Professor from the Spanish version as the 46-year-old sports the iconic black-rimmed glasses with a pensive look on his face. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

He also sports a brown leather jacket over a shirt paired with a tie. His surroundings indicate that the Professor is in the middle of formulating a plan. For the unversed, actor Álvaro Morte plays the Professor in the Spanish version. Actor Yoo Ji-Tae is one of the most popular actors in South Korea with successful ventures like Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses to his credit. 

More on 'Money Heist: Korea  Joint Economic Area'

As mentioned earlier, Money Heist Korea dropped a teaser along with the release date announcement. In the clip, the Professor is seen selecting a mask to carry out the heist concealing identities when he chooses the traditional Korean Hahoe mask. He is also heard saying, ''A robber who stole a huge amount of money changes the world and becomes a hero. Of all the money heists, we'll pull off the biggest one yet. The public will watch this greatest show on earth live and they will root for us,''

Apart from Yoo Ji-Tae, Park Hae-soo will be seen as Berlin,  Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

Image: instagram/@Netflix

Published May 13th, 2022 at 21:49 IST

