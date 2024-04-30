Advertisement

As May is around the corner, we have brought to you the list of movies across the entertainment world that are slated to release in the theatres in the coming month. From Srikanth, Ms and Mrs Mahi to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, theatres will offer a wide range of movies in all genres and languages. Check out the list below:

The Fall Guy

An action comedy-drama directed by David Leitch, stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The film follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor. It will hit the theatres on May 3.

Srikanth

Starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is a biographical film on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. It will hit the theatres on May 10.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Science fiction action film directed by Wes Ball, the film is the standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, and the tenth film overall. It will hit the theatres on May 10.

Kartam Bhugtam

A psychological thriller film starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz is directed by Soham P. Shah. The film explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma. It will release in cinemas on May 17.

Back to Black

It is a biographical drama film based on the life of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. Marisa Abela will play the titular role in the movie. The film will release on May 17.

The Garfield Movie

It is an animated comedy adventure drama based on Jim Davis' comic strip Garfield. the film stars Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character, alongside the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham and Ving Rhames. The movie will release on May 24.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

It is an upcoming post-apocalyptic action adventure film directed by George Miller. It is the fifth instalment in the Mad Max franchise, serving as both a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, and Alyla Browne. It will release on May 24.

Bhaiyya Ji

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film follows a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones. It will release in cinemas on May 24.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

It is an Upcoming movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi in a titular role of a cricketer. The makers are yet to share more details regarding the plot and cast of the movies. It will hit the big screens on May 31.