Movies Releasing In Theatres On First Friday Of January 2025: Identity, Ustad Hotel, Kaashi Raaghav And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to hit the theatres on the first Friday of January 2025. From Tovino Thomas' Identity and Dulquer Salmaan's Ustad Hotel to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, take a look at the complete list of movies and plan your week accordingly.

Kraven The Hunter

The American superhero film, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson alongside Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe is all set to release in India on January 1. The movie was released in the United States on December 13 and received negative reviews from critics. The film explores Kraven's relationship with his father and his path to becoming the greatest hunter.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Identity

Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, the movie is an action thriller based on a mysterious murder that takes place in broad daylight. It follows ACP Allen Jacob, a sincere police officer is assigned to investigate the case. He calls his friend, Haran Shankar a famous sketch artist to trace out the killer by using sketch. As he finished the sketch he realised that the killer was an influential person. How will Allen and Haran along with Haran’s girlfriend Alisha find the killer forms the premise? The movie will hit the theatres on January 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. The third instalment of action-adventure comedy film premiered in London on December 10, 2024, and in the United States on December 20. It received positive reviews, with praise for Carrey and Reeves' performances. Now the movie is expected to create the same margin in India as it is slated to hit the theatres on January 3.

Kaashi Raaghav

Kaashi Raaghav is a story of vengeance, redemption, and sacrifice - where fate burns brighter than hope. A lost child, a haunted past, and a tragic love story: Kaashi-Raaghav unravels a journey through betrayal, redemption, and the flames of an unforgiving society. The Gujarati-language film is showcased in Kolkata's shadows and Varanasi's light, a mother's love and a Truck driver's guilt collide. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 3.

Ustad Hotel

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer is set to re-release in the theatres after 12 years of release. The story is about a young man named Faizal, known as Faizi (Dulquer), who studies in Switzerland as a chef against the wishes of his father (Siddique). When this matter comes to light, his father snatches away his passport to prevent him from taking up his new job in the UK. As the relationship between father and son deteriorates, Faizi is forced to work as a cook in a restaurant in Kozhikode, run by his grandfather Karim (Thilakan) until he can plan something alternative. The National Award-winning film will release on January 3.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Lara

On Karaikal Beach, an unidentified and completely disintegrated woman's corpse was reaching the seashore. Inspector Karthikesan starts the investigation as to who it is. What are the confusions in the case? Who is the killer in the end? Who was murdered? What are the obstacles in the investigation? Did he find it out? Or not is the "Lara-The Unrevealed Story" is the screenplay that describes with various twists. The movie stars Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan and Anusreya Rajan in the lead roles. The movie will release on January 3.

