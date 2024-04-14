Advertisement

Sunday is here and so is the list of movies that will be releasing in the theatres this week. From Do Aur Do Pyaar, Luv You Shankar to Civil War, the theatres are bringing a range of movies in various languages and genres. Check out the list below and plan your Friday accordingly.

SUGA/Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie

It is a 90-minute musical documentary helmed by Park Jun Soo. The movie provides Suga’s fans with a firsthand experience of his electrifying 2023 world tour. Produced by HYBE labels, the film documents the energy of his performances and includes special cameos by some of the BTS members such as RM, Taehyung, and Jimin. It will hit the theatres in India on April 18.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

The romantic comedy film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. Marking Shirsha Guha Thakurta's directorial debut, the film explores a couple's relationship, who is on the brink of a breakup and are cheating on each other. Whilst they're waiting to reveal their secret and go their separate ways, life has other plans for them. The film will hit the theatres on April 19.

Civil War

The upcoming dystopian war drama is directed by Alex Garland and stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. The film is about a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. The film will hit the theatres on April 19.

Luv You Shankar

The film stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji and Sanjay Mishra. The animated film revolves around the bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva. It will hit the theatres on April 19.

Appu

The animated drama is a gripping 90-Minute cinematic experience presented in stunning 4K resolution, APPU sheds light on the alarming issue of elephant poaching. Appu, a charming and spirited young elephant calf, embarks on a transformative journey filled with courage and resilience, emerging from the devastation wrought by poachers. It will release in theatres on April 19.

Shayar

Directed by Uday Pratap Singh, the Punjabi drama stars Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj, Yograj Singh and Kewal Dhaliwal. The film revolves around Satta and Seero's enduring love which faces obstacles from destiny. Their journey depicts the resilience of true passion as they strive to overcome adversity and be together. The film will release on April 19.

