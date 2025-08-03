Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Freakier Friday, Heer Express, Weapons, Sahasam And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Freakier Friday and Weapons to Heer Express, the theatres are releasing movies in all genres, including horror, drama, comedy and romance.

Operation Padma

Intelligence officer Veda discovers a plot to assassinate former Home Minister Nandi Kishore. To stop the killer, Kuldeep, she forms a covert unit called Operation Padma. As the team carries out surveillance and high-risk missions, the clock ticks and loyalties are put to the test in this tense race to prevent the attack. Starring Naresh Medi and Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy, the movie will hit the theatres on August 4.

Freakier Friday

Tess (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (played by Lindsay Lohan) discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge. It is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), itself based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel, and the seventh overall film in the franchise. Helmed by Jordan Weiss, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 8.

Sorry, Baby

Independent dark comedy-drama film written and directed by Eva Victor, the film stars Naomi Ackie and Lucas Hedges in lead roles. The movie revolves around Agnes as something bad happened to her. However, life goes on - for everyone around her, at least. The film will hit the theatres on August 8.

Weapons

When every child from a class disappears on the same night at the same time, except one, a quiet community is thrown into fear and suspicion. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich in the pivotal roles. It will release on August 8.

Heer Express

A family drama directed by Yogesh Verma, starring Niharica Raizada, Rohit Chaudhary, and Pankaj Jha in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 8.

Andaaz 2

A triangular love story unfolds with emotional depth and quiet intensity, blending contemporary relationships with a touch of timeless charm. It explores how connection, choice, and longing shape the bonds we form in a fast-paced world. The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha Vats and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 8.

Sahasam