Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Kara, KD The Devil, Patriot And More To Watch

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From KD: The Devil and Kara to Raja Shivaji, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So plan your Thursday and Friday accordingly.

KD: The Devil

Set in the early 1970s, the film revolves around Kaali, a petty criminal who accidentally gets involved with underworld thugs. Helmed by Prem, the film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty and Reeshma Nanaiah. It will hit the theatres on April 30.

Kara

Helmed by Vignesh Raja, the film stars Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaram and Prithvi Rajan. The heist action thriller is set in 1991 amidst fuel shortages caused by the Gulf War. It will hit the theatres on April 30.

Phera

Helmed by Pritha Chakraborty, the film stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra and Subrat Dutta. It revolves around two men who share a house, but their past keeps them distant. However, Priyam's unexpected return home forces father and son to confront their differences. It will release on May 1.

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Patriot

It is a high-stakes spy thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film stars Malayalam stalwarts Mammootty and Mohanlal alongside Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. It will hit the theatres on May 1.

Raja Shivaji

It is a historical action drama helmed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Apart from Riteish, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Mahesh Manjrekar. It will release on May 1.

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Dhabkaaro