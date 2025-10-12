Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Telusu Kada, Dude, K-Ramp And More To Watch | Image: x

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. While major Bollywood releases like Thamma and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat are being saved for Diwali, several films from different genres are set to entertain movie buffs in the coming days. From Telusu Kada to Dude, here’s the complete release schedule.

Movies releasing in the theatre this week

Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada is a Telugu film featuring Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Neeraja Kona has written and directed the movie.

Release date: October 17

Dude

The film follows Agan and Kural, two inseparable childhood friends with a strong and lasting bond. When Kural faces trouble in her love life, Agan, who secretly loves her, feels conflicted. The story unfolds as a touching tale of Agan’s inner struggle and sacrifice as he chooses between his hidden feelings and his steadfast desire to see his best friend happy.

Release Date: October 17

Mithra Mandali

A group of useless friends land themselves in a funny mess involving a hot-headed politician and his rebellious daughter, all because of love and pure foolishness.

Release Date: October 16

Bison Kaalamaadan

A story of courage, determination, and wins in the life of a young man who stood against a world that seemed like Goliath to his David. It tells of a boy who challenged his fate to achieve the impossible, choosing sport over guns, peace over violence, and life over death.

Release date: October 17

K-Ramp

K-Ramp is a Telugu film directed by Jains Nani, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles.

Release Date: October 18

The Pet Detective

Driven to win the heart of his beloved Kaikeyi Menon, Tony Jose Alula joins his father’s detective agency. Beginning as a Pet Detective, Tony soon finds himself entangled in a risky kidnapping case linked to international smugglers. With rival Inspector Rajath standing in his way, Tony must crack the case, clear his name, and prove himself worthy of Kaikeyi’s love.

Release Date: October 16

Diesel

Diesel is a Tamil film featuring Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in lead roles. Shanmugam Muthusamy wrote and directed the movie.

Release Date: October 17

The Black Phone 2

Fifteen-year-old Gwen is plagued by nightmares and mysterious calls from the black phone, along with chilling visions of three boys being hunted at a winter camp. She sets out with her brother, Finn, to uncover the truth, only to face the Grabber, a killer whose power has only grown stronger in death.