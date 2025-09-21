Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: They Call Him OG, Raktabeej 2, ShinChan, And More To Watch | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. Several highly anticipated movies have been lined up for the movie buffs to watch, such as Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's They Call Him OG, Raktabeej 2, and ShinChan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, among others.

Movies releasing in the theatre this week

They Call Him OG

After disappearing from Mumbai's underworld for ten years, mob boss Ojas Gambheera returns, feared, unstoppable, and determined to reclaim his empire while seeking revenge on the current tyrant, Omi Bhau. As loyalties break and alliances change, OG sparks a violent criminal war, facing both outside threats and long-buried betrayals.

Release Date: September 25

Raghu Dakat

Raghu Dakat is a fantasy folklore that reveals a significant chapter of Bengal's history through an icon who rises to become a legend.

Release Date: September 26

Balti

On the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, where kabaddi defines life, four powerful players from the Panjami Raiders dominate the streets with pride. But when love, betrayal, and gang wars collide, close brothers-in-arms become bitter enemies. Now, justice and revenge face each other in a fight where only one will rise.

Release Date: September 26

One Battle After Another

Bob, a washed-up revolutionary, lives in constant paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and independent daughter, Willa. When his old nemesis returns after 16 years and Willa disappears, the former radical rushes to find her, as both father and daughter face the fallout of his past.

Release Date: September 26

Karam

Karam is a Malayalam film featuring Noble Thomas in a leading role and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Release Date: September 26

Raktabeej 2

Raktabeej 2 is an intense action thriller and the highly awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Raktabeej.

Release Date: September 26

ShinChan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India

Shin Chan and his friends travel to India for a dance competition, but things take a dark turn when Bo Chan becomes possessed by an evil force from a mysterious "nose" backpack. He transforms into a powerful tyrant, and now the Kasukabe Guard must stop his rampage and save the world.