The coming week will see several Bollywood, Hollywood and South releases hitting the big screens. While some of the titles running in the cinema halls over the past few weeks have not been able to reel in the audience, this week seems promising at the box office. Here's looking at new and interesting titles that will debut theatrically before April end.

Challengers

Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor star in Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino. The logline of the film reads, "Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend." It will release in cinema halls on April 26.

A still from Challengers | Image: IMDb

Ruslaan

Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa star in the action film Ruslaan, set to debut in cinema halls on April 26. It will feature Aayush in an action-packed avatar.

Late Night With The Devil

Directed by the duo of Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes, logline of the horror film reads, "A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms." It will release theatrically on April 26.

A still from Late Night With The Devil | Image: IMDb

Rathnam

The Tamil film stars Vishal in the titular role, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu. Directed by Hari, it will release in cinema halls on April 26.

Abigail

The logline of the film reads, "After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they're locked inside with no normal little girl." The film stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir and William Catlett. It will release on April 26.

Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a 2024 American supernatural comedy film directed by Gil Kenan. It is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire poster | Image: IMDb

It stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim.