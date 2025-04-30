Nani And Riteish Deshmukh Have A Message For Suriya Ahead Of Hit 3 Vs Raid 2 Vs Retro Clash

Cinegoers will be spoiled for choice on the upcoming Labour Day weekend. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, Nani headliner Hit 3: The Third Case, and Suriya's Retro will all hit the big screens on May 1. Ahead of the big clash, the actors have made it clear that there is no enmity between them despite their box office showdown.

Suriya, Nani and Riteish Deshmukh have a message for each other before the clash

On April 30, Suriya took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a message for Nani and the team of Raid 2 before their films hit the big screen. In his message, the Retro star wrote, "Dearest Sasi & Simran, Nani, Ajay sir & Riteish, all the cast & crew of #TouristFamily #HIT3 #Raid2 Wishing you the bestest! #Anbannafans Lots of love and respect for your support for #Retro... May each of our films be a success & entertain the audience in theatres tomorrow."

Responding to Suriya's goodwill, Riteish Deshmukh claimed he has ‘a very large heart’. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the actor, who plays the role of antagonist in the Raid 2, wrote, “Best wishes to alll our films - Bro man - you have a large heart @Suriya_off May all the films receive immense love from the audiences. #Nani, Sasi, Simran, #TouristFamily #Retro #HIT3 #Raid2"

Suriya's note caught the attention of Nani as well. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Hit 3 wrote, Dear @Suriya_offl sir ♥️ Eagerly waiting for your சிறப்பான தரமான சம்பவம் with #Retro".