Netizens Accuse Malaika Arora of Hiding Her Age, Digs Out Old Birthday Posts and Videos as Evidence

Malaika Arora turned a year older yesterday, October 23, and celebrated her milestone "50th" birthday with family and friends. It was an intimate yet lavish birthday bash attended by her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gaurav Kapur, Gabriella Demetriades, and Kritika Kamra, among others. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that the math ain’t adding up.

50th birthday or 52nd birthday?

According to a post on the popular subreddit r/BollyBlindNGossip, Malaika had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, which makes this her 52nd birthday and not 50th, like the pictures of the cake and the posts claimed. While there is no proof of the same on her Instagram, that did not stop netizens from trolling her for allegedly trying to hide her age. However, Wikipedia and a few other credible sources do cite her as being born in 1973, making her 52 instead of 50.

The original post read, “She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973-born. By that logic, her 50th birthday would have been in 2023. But she celebrated her “50th” birthday yesterday. I mean, how? If you are gonna mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behavior”. While one user commented, “Why are they so afraid of age?? She looks amazing for her age anyway, so why lie,” another read, “She didn't count the COVID years”. There were a few who jumped on her support as well, with one saying, “I know if anything, making yourself older always makes people compliment you more on how 'youthful' you look. Whatever her age is, she looks great and should celebrate it!”

Old videos, older stories

One user, who claimed to know Malaika personally through her sister, had another theory about her age. The comment read, “Malaika Arora first came into the limelight for a steamy MR Coffee ad she shot with Arbaaz Khan in 1993. If she is 50 years old in 2025, she shot that ad when she was 18 years old!!

She was in my school in Chembur. My sister was in 1st grade when she was in 10th (she remembers her being nice to her and giving her a seat on the school bus.) My sis is 46. You can do the math.”