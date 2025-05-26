Netizens Spot Lakshmi and Durga Idols in Jennifer Aniston’s Photo Dump

What stood out to netizens' attention in that particular frame was the inclusion of miniature idols of Hindu goddesses Lakshmi and Durga, set beside a laughing Buddha. | Image: X

New Delhi: Jennifer Aniston’s latest Instagram post has drawn global attention not just for its celebrity-packed moments, but for a striking and unexpected visual detail. Among the snapshots from her weekend gathering, the presence of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Durga in a photo featuring a flower arrangement has caught the eye of fans, particularly in India.

Sun, Friends, and Spiritual Decor

The ‘FRIENDS’ star shared a carousel of images on Sunday captioned: “Sunday Funday photo dump day.” The post included glimpses of her enjoying a relaxed get-together with close friends, including Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox, Alessandro Nivola, and longtime pals Andrea Bendewald, Chris McMillan, Molly McNearney, and Amanda Anka.

However, nestled between the social snapshots was a still life photo featuring a bouquet of red roses placed on a sleek black table.

Netizens Focus on Lakshmi and Durga Idols

What stood out to netizens' attention in that particular frame was the inclusion of miniature idols of Hindu goddesses Lakshmi and Durga, set beside a laughing Buddha.

"Did anyone notice Goddess Lakshmi and Durga on Jennifer Aniston's table? Love the energy," wrote one user. Another commented, “From 'Friends' to divine vibes - Jennifer really has a spiritual shelf!”