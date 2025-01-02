New Year 2025 Box Office: Pushpa 2, Mufasa Lead Collections, Marco Takes On Baby John In Hindi Belts

New Year 2025 Box Office: The New Year began on a good note with already-running movies like Puhspa 2 and Mufasa leading the collections as 2025 kicked off. Allu Arjun starrer dominated the Hindi belts and continued to do so on January 1 (Wednesday) as it became the first choice of moviegoers. On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King also did well on the first day of the new year, collecting as much as ₹9 crore in all languages.

Marco (L) and Pushpa 2 are regional releases that are doing well in Hindi belts | Image: IMDb

Mufasa and Pushpa 2 emerge as first choice of moviegoers

Mufasa has been doing well in India since its release on December 20. It has already become the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2024, beating Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire. On January 1, the live-action film minted ₹2.35 crore in English, ₹3.4 crore in Hindi, ₹2.2 crore in Tamil and ₹1.05 crore in Telugu. Overall, the Wednesday collection was ₹9 crore in all languages as the biz jumped by 50 percent from New Year's Eve.

A still from Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: AP

Pushpa 2 continued to dominate the Hindi belts, with ₹9.5 crore collections on January 1. The biz touched ₹13 crore in all languages. The film's nett biz in ₹1412.75 crore in 28 days as it heads towards the ₹1500 crore mark.

Marco doubles its biz in Hindi

Unni Mukundan's Marco is doing well in the Hindi version after receiving good word of mouth. In 13 days since its release, Marco registered its highest single-day biz on January 1 in Hindi, taking its total to nearly ₹4.5 crore. In all languages, the action movie's collection stands at ₹42.05 crore.

Marco is competing with Baby John in Hindi markets | Image: AP