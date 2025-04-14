Nicky Katt, Known for ‘Boston Public’ and ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Dies at 54

Nicky Katt, an actor famous for playing tough and wild characters in movies and TV shows like Dazed and Confused and Boston Public, has passed away at 54.

Who is Nicky Katt?

Nicky Katt was born on May 11, 1970, in South Dakota. He started acting when he was a child, appearing in TV shows likeCHiPs andFantasy Island. As he got older, Katt became known for playing tough characters who often had a bad attitude, like bullies and henchmen. His characters were often unpredictable and intense, with a rough edge that made them memorable.

Nicky Katt's Education and Career

Katt’s acting career began at a young age. He appeared in several TV shows as a child actor, but his big break came when he played the role of Clint Bruno, a high school bully in the 1993 filmDazed and Confused. This role helped him gain recognition in Hollywood, and he went on to work with famous directors like Richard Linklater, Christopher Nolan, and Steven Soderbergh.

Katt also starred in the TV seriesBoston Public (2000-2004), where he played Harry Senate, a rule-breaking teacher at a troubled high school. His character was known for his rebellious attitude and his ability to handle difficult situations, even disarming a student with a gun.

Nicky Katt Movies

Nicky Katt had a diverse and impressive film career, starring in several well-known movies. He appeared in A Time to Kill (1996), Boiler Room (2000), The Limey (1999), and Sin City (2005), showcasing his range with tough and complex characters. In addition to his film work, Katt also lent his voice to the character Atton Rand in the popular video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. While his film career was notable, Katt also continued his presence on television, with his last credited role being a guest appearance on the Hulu series Casual in 2018.