Not Comedy, Just Filth: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment Sparks Big Debate on Censorship

Ranveer Allahbadia’s offensive remark on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, a YouTube reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has triggered a massive debate on censorship and the need for content moderation. Netizens were outraged by the comment, tagging the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to draw their attention to the issue.



The Filthy Comment

In the viral clip, Ranveer Allahbadia can be heard asking a participant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life—or join in once and stop it forever?"

The shocking comment sparked widespread backlash. Social media users slammed it as vulgar and inappropriate, with many describing it as "filthy beyond limits." People labeled it "cringe and perverted" while demanding stricter content regulation.



Criticism from Influential Voices

Storyteller Neelesh Misra also condemned the remark, expressing concerns over the declining standards of digital content in India. He highlighted how easily such objectionable material can reach younger audiences and criticized creators and platforms for lacking responsibility.