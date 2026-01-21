O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Risk Their All In Gangster Drama By Vishal Bhardwaj

The trailer for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's much-awaited dark romance 'O'Romeo' has been finally unveiled, taking audiences into a fierce, bloodied, and intense tale. Shahid Kapoor as the lead protagonist appears on a murderous rampage as Ustara - "a raw, untamed, and deeply conflicted gangster shaped by love and violence." The trailer opens to show a glimpse of a world driven by passion, power, and survival against the shadowy uynderbelly of Mumbai. Said to be inspired by true events, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial presents Triptii as a woman in distress who seeks help from Ustara, only for things to go south over their feelings.



Their compelling chemistry takes centre-stage in the trailer, with their relationship expressed through silences, restrained emotions, and unspoken longing.

Avinash Tiwary, who appears as the villain, fights and kills bulls in an arena, suggesting the savage tone of his character. Nana Patekar also makes a striking appearance alongside the likes of Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

Disha and Shahid come together for a peppy dance number.

Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey is also set to make a special appearance in the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were present at the grand trailer launch of their film in Mumbai, where the makers also unveiled a large poster of 'O'Romeo'. The actors were seen twinning in black and white ensembles, showcasing a sweet bond at the event.



While Shahid chose a black blazer paired with a V-neck white t-shirt and black trousers, Triptii looked gorgeous in a white ethnic outfit.



Enhancing the film's emotional landscape is the powerful collaboration of Vishal Bhardwaj with Arijit Singh and Gulzar, promising music that resonates with the film's intense and poetic tone.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the song 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' from O'Romeo. Set against the gritty, brooding backdrop of O'Romeo, 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' becomes a striking emotional contrast where harsh realities collide with fragile emotions.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O'Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo will release in Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)