Odia Actor Manoj Mishra, Director Bobby Islam Fight Outside Police Station, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Bhubaneswar saw a filmy scene on November 22, when Odia actor Manoj Mishra and director Bobby Islam had a confrontation outside the DCP office. The disagreement between the two stars quickly escalated, requiring police to step in and control the situation. Videos are now going viral.

On November 23, several videos emerged on social media showing the two actors fighting outside the DCP’s office. In one clip shared by OTV News on X (formerly Twitter), police officers intervene as their argument intensifies.

In the video, Odia director Bobby Islam and actor Manoj Mishra are seen attacking each other, along with fellow director Jyoti Das. Bystanders, shocked to witness two film stars fighting in public, gathered around. The footage shows the actors exchanging insults while the police attempt to break up the altercation.

The confrontation is said to have started over comments they made regarding a movie title. Both actors had gone to the DCP office to resolve their issues but ended up in a heated confrontation instead.

A report reveals that the dispute began when Manoj objected to a specific word in the title of an upcoming film. Meanwhile, Bobby accused Manoj of making negative comments about the Odia film industry.

"Apparently, the bone of contention is Manoj's opposition to the use of a word in the title of a film that a producer is making. On the other hand, Bobby alleged that Manoj has been casting aspersions on the Odia film industry," explained the officer, as quoted by the news portal.

Manoj, however, claimed that Bobby used the first word of the film’s title to insult him when he arrived at the DCP office. "I didn’t attack anybody. Bobby even used the word for me at a show. That’s why I lodged a police complaint," he said.