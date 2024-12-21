Okkadu Not Pokiri: Mahesh Babu's Films Confuse Rashmika Mandanna, Netizens School Her

Rashmika Mandann is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2, which is currently ruling the box office charts in India and overseas. Her recent interaction in regard to watching her first film ever has caught the attention of the netizens and is trolled for it.

Rashmika Mandanna trolled on being confused about Mahesh Babu films

In the interview which is now going viral on social media, Rashmika Mandanna said, “t’s Ghilli. I always keep saying that I love Thalapathy Vijay sir. Because he was the first actor I watched in a theatre. I recently learned that Ghilli is the remake of a film called Pokiri. I didn’t know that till now. I performed for the song ‘Appadi Podu’ for the majority of my life.”

The actress then added, “As soon as I realized I made a mistake, I knew social media wouldn’t spare me. Sorry, sorry, my bad. But I love all their movies. It’s okay.” Fans soon took to comment section to expired their disappointment. One user wrote, “#RashmikaMandanna ends the never-ending debate of which one is better between #Okkadu & #Ghilli..But ends up saying, #Ghilli is a remake of #Pokiri”. Another user wrote =, “Dear rashmika garu #Ghilli is Remake of #Okkadu #Pokkiri is remake of #pokiri..Both are @urstrulyMahesh movies@actorvijay done Remakes ..THANKS ..NAMASTHE @iamRashmika”.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

After creating storm in Pushpa 2. Rashmika Mandanna will be dominating the cinema screens with upcoming films including Chhavaa, The Girlfriend, Thama, Kubera and Sikander.

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna | Source: IMDb