Oscar Winning Actor Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman, Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has shared joyful news with her followers, announcing her third pregnancy. The 43-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday with a short, light-hearted video that showed her smiling broadly as she displayed a growing baby bump before darting out of frame. She paired the clip with the caption “Baby, I'm yours”, borrowing the title of Barbara Lewis’s 1965 soul classic, which played as the soundtrack.

Hathaway made the announcement amidst an exceptionally hectic period, with several major film projects slated for release this year. Her upcoming projects include the long-awaited sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, the music-driven drama ‘Mother Mary’, and Christopher Nolan’s epic ‘The Odyssey’. Despite the demanding schedule, the actor chose to declare her personal happiness, revealing she is expecting her third child, letting the visual speak for itself.

A representative for Hathaway kept the response brief when approached for further comment, keeping with the tone of the post. “I think the video is pretty obvious,” the spokesman said, confirming what viewers had already surmised from the clip.

Hathaway and her husband, actor and producer Adam Shulman, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack Shulman. The couple has long kept their family life largely private, stepping out together on red carpets but rarely offering detailed glimpses into their home. Meanwhile, the new video message carried a rare sense of intimacy, as Hathaway let fans in on a new chapter for the family of 4 soon to become 5.

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On the work front, 2026 has shaped up to be one of Hathaway’s busiest professional years. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has generated considerable anticipation as audiences await her return as Andy Sachs, while ‘Mother Mary’ sees her step into a bold new role alongside Michaela Coel. She is also set to appear in Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, an ambitious adaptation that further underlines her range across genres. Balancing new motherhood with a packed filming calendar will be no small feat, but Hathaway’s track record suggests she is more than prepared for the challenge.

The Instagram post drew warm reactions online, with fans and fellow actors flooding the comments with congratulations.