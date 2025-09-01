Updated 1 September 2025 at 18:46 IST
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Romance Drama
Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film with Vikrant Massey, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, is set to make its OTT debut. After becoming a big flop at the box office, the romance drama is now set to stream on Zee 5. Here’s the date.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date: Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film with Vikrant Massey is set to make its digital debut. The romance drama was released on big screens on July 11 and is now set to stream on Zee 5. Here’s the date.
When and where to watch Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan online?
Zee5's Instagram handle recently shared a post announcing that Santosh Singh’s film will stream on the platform from September 5. Fans quickly responded with heart emojis. Although the film received heavy promotion, it opened very poorly in cinemas, earning only ₹30 lakh on its first day, which was considered disappointing.
The film is based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It and features Shanaya as a theatre artist and Vikrant as a blind musician. The narrative highlights human connections, touching on compassion, resilience, independence, desire, and self-belief.
Released on July 11, 2025, it clashed with Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik. Despite extensive promotions, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan failed to attract cinema audiences. It even turned out to be one of the year’s biggest flops, collecting just ₹1.61 crore at the domestic box office and only ₹2.35 crore worldwide.
Shanaya will next appear in Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, opposite Adarsh Gourav. Produced by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and written by Abhishek Bandekar, the film is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day 2026.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 18:46 IST