Accused Release Date: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta's Netflix Film To Stream On...

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta are set to headline the Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial film 'Accused', produced by Dharma Productions.

'Accused' centres on a celebrated London-based doctor whose life begins to unravel after being accused of sexual misconduct. As public scrutiny intensifies, the film explores the pressures this places on her closest relationships and examines how perception can override certainty. The story highlights themes of trust, belief, and loyalty under relentless public attention, offering a nuanced look at human behaviour and moral conflict, as per the press release.

Talking about the film, Team 'Accused', shared in a statement, “'Accused' is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting. With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we're looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It's a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we're proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film's intent to provoke thought rather than judgment.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, added, "'Accused' is a meaningful, emotionally resonant film that explores truth, belief, and the personal consequences of an accusation. Anubhuti Kashyap's sensitivity and restraint add depth to a powerful subject. With standout performances from Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta, the film embodies the kind of layered, character-driven storytelling Netflix stands behind."

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the film combines restrained tension with compelling performances to explore trust under pressure and the emotional cost of choosing sides when certainty is absent.

