Bagheera On OTT: Finally, Hindi Version Of Sri Murali Starrer Set For Digital Premiere On Disney+Hotstar
Kannada film Bagheera, starring Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. Hindi version will soon premiere on OTT.
Kannada film Bagheera, starring Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali . The vigilante action drama is written by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and directed by Dr Suri. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics as well. The film which is currently streaming in Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Where can you watch Bagheera Hindi version?
Action thriller Bagheera is all set to stream on OTT platform Disney Hotstar in Hindi from December 25. Disney Hotstar took to X and wrote in the caption, “Shikari ka shikar karne aa raha hai... Bagheera…#Bagheera Streaming from December 25 in Hindi….#BagheeraOnHotstar”.
Bagheera box office
Bagheera grossed ₹3.8 crore worldwide on its opening day with the Kannada version alone collecting ₹2.95 crore at the box office. After the first week, the movie's worldwide gross stands at ₹22.4 crore (US$2.7 million), including ₹20 crore from Karnataka alone. The Telugu version was reported to have grossed ₹1.40 crore. The movie collected ₹35 crore against the reported budget of ₹20 crore in a two-week theatrical run. Bagheera's action blocks, its vigilante justice storyline and the visuals have received thumbs up from those who watched it on the big screens.
The movie was written & directed by Dr. Suri, from a story by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Sriimurali and Rukmini, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. The music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath in the movie. For the unversed, Sriimurali, who is a cousin of Shiva Rajkumar, is considered one of the most talented actors in Kannada cinema. The actor has given several memorable performances in movies such as Chandra Chakori, Ugramm and Mufti. The actor is yet to announce his next movie.
