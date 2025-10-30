Baramulla Trailer Out: Manav Kaul Is On A Mission To Resolve Haunting Mystery Of Missing Children In Kashmir

The trailer for Netflix's supernatural thriller 'Baramulla' has been released, and gives viewers a chilling look at a mystery set deep in the valleys of Kashmir.

The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, stars Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli in lead roles.

The story follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid, played by Kaul, who is sent to Baramulla to investigate a series of child disappearances. As he settles into the town with his wife Gulnaar (Sumbli) and their two children, strange things begin happening in their home: footsteps in the night, whispers, and the smell of a dog that isn't there. What starts as a police investigation soon turns into something far darker and more personal.

Talking about the film, Aditya Jambhale, as per a press note, said, “With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences just a glimpse into the intriguing world of Baramulla. The story begins as a mystery thriller, but slowly pulls you into something far more emotional and psychological. It's about fear, not just the kind that lurks in the dark, but the kind that lives within us, the fear of what the mind refuses to accept.”

Kaul added, “Being a Kashmiri from Baramulla itself, the script felt like a sign from the universe to tell the stories of the valley with honesty, sincerity, and of course all our love. With Netflix, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios coming together, this world has been brought to life with such authenticity and vision. I believe this story will stay with audiences long after the credits roll, making them question what's real and what isn't.”

Take a look at the trailer:

Apart from Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli, the film also features Arista Mehta and Rohaan Singh in crucial roles. The screenplay has been written by Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and Monal Thaakar.