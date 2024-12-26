Published 10:26 IST, December 26th 2024
Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 On OTT: Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Starrer To Finally Stream Online From This Date
Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ready for its online debut. The film will stream on Netflix.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy hit the big screens on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in horror comedy franchises. Not only did the movie outperform Singham Again which it was released alongside but it even shedded new releases over months. After drawing audiences to packed theatres for two months, the Anees Bazee directorial is finally ready to stream on an OTT platform.
When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy online?
Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ready for its online debut. The film will stream on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix India hinted at the release date through a post on its official Instagram handle, announcing that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will premiere on 27 December.
The shared video featured Kartik Aaryan running towards the camera before being startled. The caption read, “TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon." Many fans also shared their excitement in the comment section.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amassed more the ₹400 crores
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film is a mix of laughter and thrills, continuing its legacy as a beloved franchise. Even with the comeback of OG Manjulika the film received mixed reviews from all and earned over ₹400 crore at the Indian box office.
