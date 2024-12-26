Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Squid Games Season 2, Your Fault: New Titles Streaming On OTT On Last Weekend Of 2024

What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: New Year's is around the corner and OTT platforms are bringing entertainment to your home with various new titles across genres. From the superhit horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to the much-awaited series Squid Games season 2, there is much to look forward to on streaming platforms. Here's what to watch during the holiday period.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3



A still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image: IMDb

The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. Anees Bazmee directed the last two instalments. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we saw Kartik sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. After facing a box office clash, Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are now all set to kickstart their digital journey on Netflix from December 27.

Singham Again

Singham Again poster | Image: IMDb

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Excited about the OTT release, Ajay in a press note said, "The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe." Singham Again, is considered the third part in the Singham film series. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and is part of his larger "Cop Universe" which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi movies. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 27.

Squid Games season 2

A poster of Squid Games 2 | Image: X

The sequel of the much-awaited Korean web series finally debuted on Netflix on December 26. The Korean show became one of the most-watched series on OTT despite releasing in a pandemic. Fans of the show have been waiting in anticipation for the sequel for quite long. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series will feature Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Doctors



Officical poster of Doctors | Image: X

A new medical drama series with Sherad Kelkar in the lead is also set to release in the coming weekend. The show will premiere at Jio Cinema on December 27. It also stars Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar



Official poster of Khoj | Image: IMDb

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar is a mystery drama. The story narrates the tale of a paranoid husband to files a missing persons report for his wife, who seems to have another POV to the story. The show features Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, Aamir Dalvi and will premiere on Zee 5 on December 27.

Your Fault



Your Fualt is a sequel to 2023 film | Image: IMDb