Simone Ashley rose to fame for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2. Before Bridgerton, the actress was seen playing a pivotal role in the teen drama series Sex Education. In a recent interview with Vogue, Simone credited OTT for her diverse roles and expressed gratitude for such great opportunities.

Simone Ashley feels fortunate to come of age in the OTT generation

During the interview, Simone Ashley credited OTT for diverse roles and said that she feels fortunate of the kind of opportuntities she received over the time. She said, "I’m also fortunate to come of age in the Netflix generation, which gives people the kind of opportunities that they wouldn’t have received earlier. Like having an Indian girl as a lead and exploring diverse plotlines that support the LGBTQIA+ community and black and brown folk."

Simone Ashley file photo | Image: Simone Ashley/Instagram

Simone Ashley talks about the latest season of Bridgerton

During the same interview, Simone Ashley was asked to give some insights into the third season of Bridgerton. Not just that, but she was also asked about her role in the latest installment of the series. Responding to the question, Simone said, "Everyone knows this season belongs to Penelope and Colin, but when we meet Kate and Anthony again, she has softened quite a bit. She’s growing into her role as viscountess. Gosh, it feels like we filmed that season a lifetime ago. I’ve done other projects since then and feel like a different person, if I’m being honest."

What will Bridgerton Season 3 explore?

As per Julia Quinn's books that inspired the hit series, the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington will be the focus of season 3. Apart from their romance, their hardships and struggles will also be showcased. The series will release on Netflix on May 16.