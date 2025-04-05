Burqa City On OTT: Watch And Decide If Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is Copied From The Arabic Short Film

Laapataa Ladies has been at the center of controversy after the director of the short Arabic movie Burqa City (2019) accused it of plagiarism. Many social media users earlier this week shared a short clip from Burqa City, noticing similarities between the stories of the two movies. In Burqa City, a newlywed man sets out to find his wife after she is mistaken for another woman in a burqa.

In Laapataa Ladies, two brides navigate their unexpected surroundings, making delightful self-discovery journeys after being mistakenly swapped en route to their new husbands' homes. The similarities in the logline of the two movies hint that they are similar. However, fans can decide for themselves after watching the two movies online.

Burqa City is an Arabic Short film | Image: X

Where to watch Burqa City online?

Burqa City is directed by Fabrice Bracq. According to the makers, the film is about - "In a Middle Eastern city governed by strict Sharia law, Souleymane is horrified to realise he has accidentally swapped his wife, hidden under a burqa, with another woman after a tense altercation. He embarks on an absurd and desperate quest to find Leila in a world where all women are invisible and unreachable."

The movie is available online to watch on YouTube.

Where to watch Laapataa Ladies online?

Laapataa Ladies was India's entry to the 97th Academy Awards. However, it failed to make the cut in the Best International Film category. It received widespread critical acclaim. The movie directed by Kiran Raoi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitranshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta.

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao | Image: IMDb