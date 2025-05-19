Captain America Brave New World OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Action Flick Online

Updated May 19th 2025, 15:09 IST
Captain America Brave New World OTT Release: Anthony Mackie’s chapter in MCU Phase 5 unfolded on the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day and received mixed reactions from both critics and fans. Now months after the successful theatrical run, the superhero flick is set to make its OTT debut.
Captain America: Brave New World will be available on the OTT platform from May 28, 2025. Indian Marvel fans can stream it on JioHotstar. The film special focuses on Sam Wilson's rise as Captain America.
Anthony Mackie takes his role as Sam Wilson while stepping into the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers. The story follows Sam as he collaborates with the new president, Thaddeus Ross, to restore the Avengers. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he uncovers a plot to assassinate the president. Alongside his partner, Joaquin Torres, Sam must expose the mastermind behind the scheme and prevent global turmoil. At the same time, he wrestles with his insecurities about being the new Captain America while guiding Joaquin, the new Falcon.
Captain America: Brave New World was produced with a budget of $180 million and has earned $415 million globally, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025.
