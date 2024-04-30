Advertisement

Vidya Malavade recently revealed how she sees the future of Bollywood and how the advent of OTT has helped actors. Vidya said that OTT has offered her with tons of opportunities including Mismatched. For the unversed, Vidya played the role Zeenat in the OTT series Mismatched.

Vidya thanks OTT for giving her ample opportunities

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Vidya revealed how OTT has helped actors like her in boosting their career. She said, "There is so much that has changed in Bollywood, not just for artists or women but for everyone, from technicians, writers, directors, and of course, actors like me who probably would have never really gotten a chance to do all of the stuff that I'm doing right now." She further said that each of the characters that she is currently playing is unique. Vidya said that Zeenat from Mismatched will never resemble or feel like a Vaishali from Dr. Arora.

Vidya Malavade file photo | Image: vidyamalavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade was once approached to play a mother on screen

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya Malavade revealed how she was once approached to play Sidharth Malhotra's mother in a project. Though Vidya almost ended up revealing the name of the film in question she held herself back. While essaying a mother on screen was not really the issue, the alarming thing about this exchange was the fact that Sidharth Malhotra is just 12 years younger to her.

Vidya Malavade file photo | Image: vidyamalavade/Instagram

She said, "Some casting people who were casting for Sidharth Malhotra’s mother in some…I am not going to say where but in something and they called me and I was just…Really? Do you have no clue about what you must do? Some casting person, she was probably a new assistant or whatever. But I am like, ‘How? What is it? How is the brain working?'"