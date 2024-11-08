Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Reacts To Butt Naked Scene After Fan Says 'Har Director Usko Nanga...'

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel has finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show has created buzz amongst netizens for its action-packed sequences. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a scene which has now gone viral after a clip was shared on social media.

Varun Dhawan’s viral scene in Citadel: Honey Bunny

After the spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny dropped on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, fans are lauding Varun Dhawan’s performance in the series. A scene in which he was naked didn’t go unnoticed by fans. A fan took to X and wrote, “#CitadelHoneyBunny : 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it. Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai... Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta hai."

Pura show mein mainly kapda

Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo 😂 #CitadelHoneyBunny https://t.co/M73w3F6pZV — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2024

The tweet caught the attention of Varun Dhawan and he shared it. He wrote, "Pura show mein mainly kapda. Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo #CitadelHoneyBunny”. Varun Dhawan’s cheeky response had netizens in splits. O One user wrote, “The Maddock horror universe success lies in Varun Dhawan naked. That’s the scene connecting Stree 2, Munjya and Bhediya. Another user wrote, “Hume koi complaints nai hai Varun Dhawan”. “Loved it Varun bhai…just finished”, wrote the third user.

Citadel: Honey Bunny X Reviews

Citadel: Honey Bunny serves as prequel for Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. It reveals the backstory of Priyanka Chopra’s character Nadia Sinh. The series which premiered on November 7 has met with positive response from fans.

Scene of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny | Source: IMDb