Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Rajinikanth-Aamir Khan Starrer After Theatrical Run? | Image: X

Coolie: Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil actioner hit the big screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, but is still leading the race. Made on a reported budget of over ₹350 crore, the action thriller is already creating buzz about its digital release soon after hitting cinemas.

Where to watch Coolie online?

According to 123 Telugu, the opening credits of Coolie revealed its digital streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, and the film is likely to debut on the platform about eight weeks after its cinema release.

The high-profile entertainer features King Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in key roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth's Coolie becomes the biggest Independence Day release

Coolie has set a new record as the biggest Independence Day weekend release in Indian cinema. Previously, films like Stree 2 and Gadar 2 held this title after making history with their releases around 15 August. On its opening day, Coolie earned ₹65 crore across all languages in India, despite directly clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. However, the Hindi version had a slow start, bringing in only ₹5–6 crore, with collections expected to rise over the weekend.