Daldal Trailer Out: Is It Professional Or Personal? Bhumi Pednekar As DCP Is On A Mission To Hunt Down 'Cold-blooded' Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller
The series is set in Mumbai and follows a police officer chasing a serial killer. The trailer shows that the case puts heavy pressure on her both at work and in her personal life.
The trailer for the Bhumi Pednekkar-starrer 'Daldal' is out, giving viewers a first clear look at what they can expect from the upcoming crime drama.
The series is set in Mumbai and follows a police officer chasing a serial killer. The two-minute, one-second trailer shows Bhumi in the role of DCP Rita Ferreira, who leads a tough investigation as a series of murders shakes the city. The trailer shows that the case puts heavy pressure on her both at work and in her personal life.
Talking about her role in the series, Bhumi, according to a release, said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past - a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before.”
Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment. The series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi, and Hussain Haidry.
Along with Bhumi Pednekkar, the show also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in key roles.
The story is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar. It focuses on how the police track a killer who plans his crimes carefully and leaves behind few clues.
Daldal is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 30.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 21 January 2026 at 13:20 IST