Do You Wanna Partner Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty Comedy-Drama Is A Mix Of Friendship And Daring Start-up Hustle Drama | Image: X

Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are all set to stir things up with Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Neeraj Kabi, and Sufi Motiwala in their upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy web series Do You Wanna Partner. Dharmatic Entertainment released the official trailer today, giving a sneak peek of edgy friendship, corporate hustle, and a brewing bold start-up idea that stands out far from the odds.

Do You Wanna Partner trailer out: Tamannaah and Diana try to run a beer start-up in quirky dramedy

The 2-minute 57-second trailer opens with beats, introducing best friends Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty). The two are making their way into the start-up world with one daring idea of launching their own craft beer brand. What follows is a fast-paced, comic journey filled with beer barons and a dose of jugaad that took many dramatic turns. The trailer also shows the stereotype challenges while the two are trying to escape a tangled mess in their dream start-up makeover. Will their biz succeed, or will it cost them their friendship? That’s the main hook.

Amazon Prime Video India shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, "A chilled glass full of dreams, served with a twist. #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime, New Series, September 12." The series, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gangopadhyay, features an ensemble cast including Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.