Do You Wanna Partner X Review: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty's ‘Bland’ Startup Drama Is 'Smug Cardboard Cousin Of The Royals'
Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Shweta Tiwari, and Nakuul Mehta starrer start-up web show, Do You Wanna Partner, hit Prime Video today, September 12, and the reviews are already coming in on social media.
Do You Wanna Partner X Review: Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Nakuul Mehta, and Shweta Tiwari’s new series, Do You Wanna Partner, finally hit Amazon Prime Video today. The series is based on themes of friendship, ambition, breaking the rules, and building success through hustle, jugaad, and passion. The comedy-drama premiered at midnight, and movie buffs and critics slouched to their screens to binge-watch it.
Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Do You Wanna Partner hit or flop?
Soon the show got air, many watched it overnight, and now they are sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).
One user wrote, “Binge Watched #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime throughout the night♥️ It was so interesting and engaging that I couldn't keep myself away from watching🥰 You were so damn fab in the character of Shikha @tamannaahspeaks!😍 The Bond of two friends is so well shown💛💛 #TamannaahBhatia”
Another wrote, “Serving Tamannaah vibes with this sizzling look. Style, grace, and a whole lot of attitude!✨#TamannaahBhatia #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime.”
Another wrote, “Tamannaah delivered an amazing performance in #DoYouWannaPartner with her portrayal of Shikha. Her chemistry with co-star Diana Penty is undeniable and captivating. Tamannaah's performance is a highlight, making her character's journey engaging and relatable 🔥 @tamannaahspeaks”
Another critic wrote, “It’s ironic that #DoYouWannaPartner is supposedly about two badass women navigating a man’s world of business, when the flimsy, narrative reduces them to glamorous caricatures. It's the smug, cardboard cousin of The Royals.”
All about Do You Wanna Partner
Along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the show also stars Jaaved Jaafrey, Nakuul Mehta, Sufi Motiwala, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari and Rannvijay Singha, among others.
Do You Wanna Partner is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, who co-created it with Nishant Nayak. Dharmatic Entertainment produces the series, backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, while Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar serve as executive producers.
