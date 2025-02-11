Published 19:55 IST, February 11th 2025
Euphoria Season 3 Filming Begins, Makers Drop Zendaya's First Look From The Series
Euphoria will be back with third season as the makers confirmed the beginning of filming. The series stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweene and Jacob Elordi among others.
Fans buckle up as the filming for the third season of Euphoria has officially begun. The makers confirmed the same about the latest season and even shared the first look of Zendaya from the highly-anticipated series. The photo has now gone viral on social media.
First look of Zendaya from Euphoria 3, fans react
HBO took to their Instagram handle to share a post of first look of Zendaya from the third season of Euphoria. Her character Rue is showcased in a dimly lit room, looking over her shoulder. Along with the picture, the network wrote in the caption, “Euphoria season 3 is in production”.
Fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “I dont care how long it’s been I need an update on Rue and Lori’s suitcase”. Another user wrote, “Normalize shows not taking a decade”. “The moment we've all been waiting for”, wrote the third user.
Why was Euphoria 3 delayed?
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the delay in production of Euphoria 3 was due to several reasons including the busy schedules of the cast and creator Sam Levinson’s work on other HBO series, The Idol. Reports also suggest that the relationship between Zendaya and Levinson cooled down during the long break.
Euphoria is loosely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences with drug addiction as saying adult, followed the life of high schoolers in the fictional town of East. Apart from Zendaya, the show also stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alex Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid among others.
The second season was released in 2022 and renewed for a third chapter the same year. The update about the new season comes after years of delays and much speculation surrounding which cast members will return. Additionally, the tragic passing of cast Angus Cloud in 2023, who played the role of Fez O Neil in July of this year also had an impact on the production of Season 3. The series has received several accolades including Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Television Award and People’s Choice Award among others.
