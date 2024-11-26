Published 20:32 IST, November 26th 2024
Freedom At Midnight On SonyLiv: All About Trending Series On Nehru, Gandhi Ideologies And Partition
The series explores the dark events of the 1947 partition, highlighting the religious and socio-political factors that defined this difficult period.
Freedom at Midnight is a Hindi-language web series released on November 15, 2024, focusing on the 1947 partition of India and the fight for independence. Based on the bestselling book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, the series explores the events leading up to the Partition. Featuring a star-studded cast and available in multiple languages. Since its release, the show has been much talked about for many reasons.
Freedom at Midnight touches history
The series is adapted from the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.
Cast of Freedom at Midnight
Vedaa director Nikkhil Advani cast Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Tushar Joshi, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, K.C. Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Chirag Vohra, Luke McGibney, Ira Dubey, and Malishka Mendonsa for the drama.
Where to watch Freedom at Midnight?
Freedom At Midnight is available for streaming only on SonyLIV.
The series made its debut on November 15, 2024, exciting fans of historical dramas and those keen on Indian politics.
