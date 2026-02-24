Updated 24 February 2026 at 22:01 IST
Geetha Govindam To Dear Comrade: Watch Movies Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Starred Together On OTT Ahead Of Their Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry in a royal Udaipur wedding on February 26. Ahead of their much-awaited nuptials, let's look back at the movies the duo starred in together. Here's where to watch them on OTT.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The couple had earlier confirmed their wedding through their Instagram stories. Shortly after the announcement, Vijay shared a beautiful poolside view of the mountains on his Instagram story. He also posted a picture of a volleyball net set up inside the pool. On the second day of the celebrations, the couple organised the ‘Virosh’ Cricket Premiere League for their family members. The stunning lakeside venue provides the perfect backdrop for their special day.
Like many actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began their love story while working on a film together. They first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam, where their bond gradually turned into love. Here’s where you can stream the films in which they both appeared together on OTT platforms.
Geetha Govindam
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared the screen for the first time in Geetha Govindam. The film was released in 2018 and became a major commercial hit. Critics and audiences widely appreciated the strong on-screen chemistry between the lead pair.
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar / Zee 5
Dear Comrade
In 2019, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reunited for Dear Comrade. Bharat Kamma directed this romantic action drama, which performed well at the box office and received a positive response from viewers. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story
Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story is the Kannada dubbed title of the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam.
Ranabaali
Rashmika and Vijay are expected to team up again for a period drama titled Ranabaali, which is set for a theatrical release in 2026. Reports indicate that both actors will play lead roles opposite each other, making it another highly anticipated project for their fans.
