Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee Sides With Neeraj Pandey, Says Was Portraying A 'Flawed Individual'
The petition has been filed alleging that the title hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin community for combining Pandat with Ghooskhor.
Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy: After multiple petitions against the film, Manoj Bajpayee has finally broken the silence. This came after director Neeraj Pandey addressed the issue and took down the promotional material, including the teaser, from YouTube. Manoj sided with the director and revealed why he accepted the offer. He also praised the director for his seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.
Manoj Bajpayee defends Neeraj Pandey amid Ghooskhor Pandat controversy
Resharing Neeraj Pandey's post on X, Manoj Bajpayee penned a long note acknowledging the sentiments of people who were hurt after watching the title. He assured the fans that it was not their intention to hurt a community. As an actor, he accepted the offer after knowing the character and the story. He emphasised that the character he is playing in the film is a "lawed individual and his journey of self-realisation".
"I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," he wrote.
Opening up about his experience working with Neeraj, he wrote, "In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films."
He concluded by writing, "The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken."
All about Ghooskhor Pandat's controversy
The petition has been filed alleging that the title hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin community for combining Pandat with Ghooskhor (the person who takes a bribe). The plea contends that the portrayal amounts to stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community. The petition argues that the impugned content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, while acknowledging that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.
It also seeks directions to the Union Government and Netflix India to stay the release and take action under applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms, citing the risk of irreversible damage if the content is streamed.
