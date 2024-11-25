Govinda, Krushna Abhishek End Years-Long Family Feud, Hug It Out At The Great Indian Kapil Show

The public fallout of mama-bhanja Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has long been the topic of discussion in the media. But, now it seems like thy have buried the hatchet. The duo were seen having gala time and hugging each other in show hinting that all is finally well between them. The clip is now going viral on social media.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show

A new promo was shared by makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show which airs on OTT platform Netflix. In the clip, Govinda was seen hugging his nephew Krushna Abhishek in a a gesture to end a long family feud. The two then danced together and also made fun of each other for even having a rift in the first place.

In the clip, when Krushna Abhishek was interrupted by Govinda calling him’ gadha’ (donkey). The audience erupted into laughter, then later Krushna hugged his mama and told him, “We’ve met after a long time. Won’t let you go now”. Govinda will be seen on the Netflix show along with Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday. The episode will stream on November 30.

Feud between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja called out Kashmera Shah, the wife of Krushna Abhishek for her tweet about some people who dance for money." The star-wife alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Later, Krushna claimed that the tweet was for his sister Arti Singh. However, it didn't change anything resulting in a public fallout between the two families.

File photo of Govind and Krushna Abhishek | Source: Instagram