Sharmin Segal recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress, who is the niece of SLB, played the role of Alamzeb in the show. Amid the buzz surrounding the series, a certain section of people have been criticising Sharmin on social media for her ‘bad acting’ which also led to Sharmin turning off the comments section of her Instagram posts. Now, her Heeramandi co-star Shruti Sharma has reacted to the trolling.

Shruti Sharma defends Sharmin Segal

Shruti, who played the role of Saima in Heeramandi, defended her co-star Sharmin through the turmoil and said she tried her best. The actress said to Pinkvilla, “Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do."

Shruti Sharma in Heeramandi

"Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now," Shruti added.

Shruti Sharma on comparisons with Sharmin Segal

When asked about her reaction to getting more love than Sharmin for her performance in Heeramandi, the actress said, “I am really happy with Saima. If Sanjay sir has decided something, he is wise enough to choose his actors. I'm sure it is quite well thought out. You can't question his vision. He has given history to Indian Cinema. It is Sanjay Sir that we're talking about.”

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is enthralling audiences worldwide.