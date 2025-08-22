Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Of 2025 On OTT: Where To Watch F1, Superman, Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, Thunderbolts, A Minecraft Movie And More | Image: X

Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Of 2025 On OTT: From F1, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Superman, and Jurassic World Rebirth to A Minecraft Movie and more, action-packed Hollywood films lit up the box office since the start of the year and even won strong appreciation from the Indian fans. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing English movies of 2025 that you can now stream on OTT.

F1: The Movie

Brad Pitt’s motorsports drama F1: The Movie was released in theatres on June 27 and became a blockbuster. After dominating theatres, the movie is now set to release digitally worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, but is currently available for rent only.

Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent) / BookMyShow Stream(Rent)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned over ₹4825 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far.

Where to watch: Prime Video(yet to arrive) / BookMyShow Stream(Rent)

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth became a huge box office hit, earning over ₹6761 million worldwide by late August 2025, despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and viewers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Apple TV/BookMyShow Stream

Final Destination Bloodlines

Where to watch: HBO Max/ Prime Video

Superman (3D)

Where to watch: Apple TV/BookMyShow Stream/Prime

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

How to Train Your Dragon

Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent)

Thunderbolts (3D)

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

A Minecraft Movie (3D)

Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent)

Captain America: Brave New World