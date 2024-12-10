Hindi Web Series On OTT: IMDb's Top-Rated Shows Of 2024, Where To Watch And Download

This year, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar have yet again played host to a slew of thrilling shows that have left many hooked. From blockbuster sequels like Panchayat season 3 to all fresh stories like Freedom at Midnight, the series has bonafide its place in the entertainment basket. As 2024 draws to a close, we have listed IMDb's top-rated Hindi web series, that have found their place in the top 8 per IMDb.

Gullak

Gullak poster | Image: X

Gullak is a comedy-drama series that centres around the Mishra family, set in a charming North Indian town. The show portrays their humorous and witty approach to handling work, parenting, and daily life. Season 4 of this TVF series premiered on SonyLIV on June 7, 2024, and it has earned an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Panchayat

Panchayat | Image: X

The third season of Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi, the Gram Panchayat Secretary in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, as he navigates the challenges of village politics and his evolving love story. Jitendra Kumar leads the cast as Abhishek, alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024, the season earned an impressive 9 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Freedom at Midnight

Freedom at Midnight | Image: X

Freedom at Midnight is a TV series about the 1947 partition of India. The first season premiered on November 15, 2024, followed by the announcement of a second season later that month. It follows into key events, including the Muslim League joining the Interim Government, the resulting discord in parliament, and the search for a new Viceroy in London. The series received widespread acclaim and an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Pill

Pill series | Image: X

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies produced the series, which Raj Kumar Gupta created. It tells the gripping story of a whistleblower battling corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. Riteish Deshmukh's debut series, Pill, premiered on July 12, 2024, and received an 8.5/10 rating on IMDb.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaarah Gyaarah | Image: X

Gyaarah Gyaarah is an investigative drama TV series that premiered on August 9, 2024 on Zee5. The series follows police officers across three decades as they solve cold cases using a mysterious walkie-talkie. Combining mysticism, science, and mystery, the series earned an IMDb rating of 8.3 stars.

Where to watch: Zee5

Shekhar Home

Shekhar Home | Image: X

The series follows detective Shekhar, played by Kay Kay Menon, and ex-army doctor Jayavrat Saini, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey, as they team up to solve cases in 1990s Bengal. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, the show has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Murder in Mahim

Murder in Mahim | Image: X

Murder in Mahim is a 2024 Hindi-language mystery series that premiered on JioCinema on May 10, 2024. Adapted from Jerry Pinto's acclaimed book, it follows a murder in Mahim that disrupts the lives of two estranged friends—a cop, Jende, and a journalist, Peter. While Jende and his assistant Rabbani work to unravel the case, Peter grapples with personal challenges at home. The series holds a 7.5-star rating on IMDb.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Heeramandi

Heeramandi | Image: X

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a Hindi TV series, debuted on Netflix on 1 May 2024. Set in 1920s Lahore, the story centres on Lajjo, who resorts to drinking and dancing in a bid to reclaim her former lover after a heartbreak caused by a nawab. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan confronts a dark secret as her past resurfaces. The show became one of the most popular of 2024, earning a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb.