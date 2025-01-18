I Want To Talk On OTT: Where And When To Watch Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Online



The movie stars Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard.

'I Want To Talk' explores themes of resilience, human connection, and the emotional journey of a father striving to rebuild his fractured relationship with his daughter.

The film follows the life of Arjun Sen, a talkative Bengali man who has lived the "American Dream."

Arjun's life takes a dramatic turn when he learns he has just 100 days to live. This news forces him to confront his mortality, prompting a deep reflection on his life choices.

His quest for reconciliation with his estranged seven-year-old daughter becomes the core of the story, marking an emotional and transformative journey filled with hope, redemption, and poignant father-daughter moments.

In a statement shared by the film's team, director Shoojit Sircar shared his excitement and said, "I Want To Talk is a poignant reminder of the indomitable power of human connection and resilience. I've always been fascinated by the complexities of human relationships and how they can help one heal and transform."

He continued, "Through this film, I wanted to tell a story that would not only touch hearts but also spark meaningful conversations and inspire audiences to cherish every moment with their loved ones." (ANI)