Independence Day 2025 OTT Releases: Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Janaki V vs State of Kerala, Andhera And More Movies And Web Series Premiere On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar This Weekend

Updated 14 August 2025 at 19:33 IST
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this weekend. A wave of patriotism is in the air as the 79th Independence Day is around the corner, and the streaming platforms are ready with fresh content. OTT giants such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV are set to premiere highly anticipated titles, including Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, In The Mud, and JSK. So, free up your schedule and get ready to enjoy these releases over the Independence Day long weekend.
John Abraham’s geopolitical thriller Tehran, inspired by true events and set against the Iran–Israel tensions, is finally releasing on OTT after a long delay. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, the spy drama follows ACP Rajeev Kumar on a high-stakes mission where loyalty clashes with betrayal. The cast also includes Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli.
Release Date: August 14
Where to watch: Zee5
Five female prisoners form a strong bond after a deadly accident, but corruption and violent turf wars inside the brutal prison soon threaten to tear them apart.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: August 14
The three-part series explores the popular NBC reality show The Biggest Loser and its cultural influence. Fit For TV features conversations with former contestants, hosts, and producers, revealing behind-the-scenes moments from its 18 seasons while reflecting on the show’s success and lasting legacy.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 15
JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala is a 2025 Malayalam legal thriller directed by Pravin Narayanan. It tells the story of Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional from Bengaluru, who faces sexual assault while visiting her hometown in Kerala. The film portrays her relentless fight for justice amid the challenges and moral conflicts within the Indian judicial system.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: August 15, 2025
A determined Indian spy races to outsmart his rival across the border, using intelligence and skill to sabotage their nuclear programme.
Release Date: August 13
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 13
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 14
Where to watch: Prime Video
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 19:33 IST