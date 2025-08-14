Independence Day 2025 OTT Releases: Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Janaki V vs State of Kerala, Andhera And More Movies And Web Series Premiere On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar This Weekend | Image: X

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this weekend. A wave of patriotism is in the air as the 79th Independence Day is around the corner, and the streaming platforms are ready with fresh content. OTT giants such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV are set to premiere highly anticipated titles, including Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, In The Mud, and JSK. So, free up your schedule and get ready to enjoy these releases over the Independence Day long weekend.

Tehran

John Abraham’s geopolitical thriller Tehran, inspired by true events and set against the Iran–Israel tensions, is finally releasing on OTT after a long delay. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, the spy drama follows ACP Rajeev Kumar on a high-stakes mission where loyalty clashes with betrayal. The cast also includes Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli.

Release Date: August 14

Where to watch: Zee5

In The Mud

Five female prisoners form a strong bond after a deadly accident, but corruption and violent turf wars inside the brutal prison soon threaten to tear them apart.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 14

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

The three-part series explores the popular NBC reality show The Biggest Loser and its cultural influence. Fit For TV features conversations with former contestants, hosts, and producers, revealing behind-the-scenes moments from its 18 seasons while reflecting on the show’s success and lasting legacy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 15

JSK: Janaki V vs State of Kerala

JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala is a 2025 Malayalam legal thriller directed by Pravin Narayanan. It tells the story of Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional from Bengaluru, who faces sexual assault while visiting her hometown in Kerala. The film portrays her relentless fight for justice amid the challenges and moral conflicts within the Indian judicial system.

Where to watch: Zee 5

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Saare Jahan Se Accha

A determined Indian spy races to outsmart his rival across the border, using intelligence and skill to sabotage their nuclear programme.

Release Date: August 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Millionaires



Release Date: August 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Andhera